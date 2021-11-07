Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-$5.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $13.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $408.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,945. Illumina has a 12 month low of $292.65 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.35.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.92.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total value of $1,207,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,146 shares of company stock worth $5,489,867 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

