Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-$5.600 EPS.

ILMN traded down $13.69 on Friday, hitting $408.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,945. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $426.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.35. Illumina has a 1-year low of $292.65 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,214,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total value of $1,207,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,146 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,867. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.92.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.