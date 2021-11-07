Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-$4.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $13.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $408.14. 1,579,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,945. Illumina has a 12 month low of $292.65 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $422.92.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,214,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,146 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,867 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

