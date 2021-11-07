IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of IMIAY stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.66. IMI has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

