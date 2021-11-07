Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Get Immersion alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. Immersion has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 53.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Immersion by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Immersion by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Immersion by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Immersion by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.