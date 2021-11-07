Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Position Increased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,793 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,904 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.83. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $36.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.2189 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 132.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

