Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on ILPT shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $26.71 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $28.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

