Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Information Services (TSE:ISV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.18% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

ISV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Information Services from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

ISV stock opened at C$27.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$478.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.92. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$18.70 and a 12 month high of C$33.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.45.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Information Services will post 1.8800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

