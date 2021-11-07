ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INGA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($18.12) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.14 ($15.45).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

