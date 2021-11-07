Innergex Renewable Energy (INE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Innergex Renewable Energy to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

TSE:INE opened at C$20.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -23.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -80.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INE. Raymond James set a C$26.75 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.63.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

