Innergex Renewable Energy (INE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Innergex Renewable Energy to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.
TSE:INE opened at C$20.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -23.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -80.72%.
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.