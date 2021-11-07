Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inovalon by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,105,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 35.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,294,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,123,000 after purchasing an additional 342,171 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 179.1% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Inovalon stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 151.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

