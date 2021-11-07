Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases $798,822.45 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 29,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.45 per share, with a total value of $798,822.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $314,741.70.

On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $444,995.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.81 per share, with a total value of $15,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 41,573 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.31 per share, with a total value of $1,301,650.63.

On Monday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 163,303 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $4,890,924.85.

On Friday, September 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 309,022 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $9,558,050.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 196,356 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.02 per share, with a total value of $6,090,963.12.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 18,249 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $565,536.51.

On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $1,420,281.48.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,761 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $1,181,253.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $27.97 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $334.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,612,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,576,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $16,822,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.