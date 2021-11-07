Insider Buying: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Director Buys $314,200.00 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.