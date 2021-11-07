Insider Buying: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Major Shareholder Buys 8,880 Shares of Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 8,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $50,083.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 44,651 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $254,957.21.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 39,581 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $215,716.45.

On Friday, October 22nd, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 27,629 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $152,235.79.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 40,663 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $221,206.72.

On Monday, October 18th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 36,194 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $176,264.78.

On Friday, October 15th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 126,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $608,580.00.

NASDAQ:STSA opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.32. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 217.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

