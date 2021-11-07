Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $376,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $86,209.34.

On Thursday, September 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $33,469.69.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $77.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.34.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 3,153.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 479,306 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 32.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after buying an additional 193,410 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 66.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 192,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,946,000 after buying an additional 111,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

