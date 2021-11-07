Insider Selling: INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO Sells $20,500.00 in Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO David J. Moss sold 1,025 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $20,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

INmune Bio stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 14.74 and a quick ratio of 14.74. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $30.37.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 9.2% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. 14.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

