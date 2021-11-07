Insider Selling: LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Jeffrey Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $92.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.47. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,219,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 329,304 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,715,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,672,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,445 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

