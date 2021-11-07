Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells 16,229 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 16,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total value of $2,514,034.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 154 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $23,414.16.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 929 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $141,681.79.

On Friday, September 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $689,118.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $1,844,215.04.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $28,375.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00.

VICR opened at $155.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.89. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 118.38 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $158.64.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

