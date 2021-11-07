Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises updated its FY21 guidance to $7.00-7.10 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $7.000-$7.100 EPS.

Shares of NSIT traded up $4.42 on Friday, reaching $105.99. The stock had a trading volume of 279,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average of $98.27. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $64.56 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,732 shares of company stock worth $1,146,227. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insight Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Insight Enterprises worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

