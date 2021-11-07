Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $453,899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,050 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,750,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,685,000 after acquiring an additional 50,912 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $188,792,000 after buying an additional 245,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,665,000 after buying an additional 160,517 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

