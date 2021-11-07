Integra LifeSciences’ (IART) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.67.

IART opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after purchasing an additional 101,553 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

