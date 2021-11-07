Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTLA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.28.

Shares of NTLA opened at $135.48 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average is $122.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $15,018,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $494,062.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $308,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,203 shares of company stock valued at $39,372,706 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 58.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $575,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

