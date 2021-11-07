Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Releases Earnings Results

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,772. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.23. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $523,483.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $3,431,332.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,987 shares in the company, valued at $112,247,793.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,203 shares of company stock worth $39,372,706 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.28.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

