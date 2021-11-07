IntriCon (IIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect IntriCon to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. IntriCon has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. On average, analysts expect IntriCon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IIN opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.90 million, a PE ratio of 143.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32.

IIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IntriCon stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of IntriCon worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IntriCon Company Profile

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

