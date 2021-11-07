Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sets New 52-Week High at $365.74

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $365.74 and last traded at $365.05, with a volume of 5653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $363.32.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

The firm has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a PE ratio of 78.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.42.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after purchasing an additional 255,382 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 5,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

