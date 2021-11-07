Invesco Ltd. Acquires 119,316 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,244,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.28% of Valero Energy worth $409,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after buying an additional 2,521,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after buying an additional 2,035,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after buying an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,961,000 after buying an additional 669,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of -71.49, a PEG ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

