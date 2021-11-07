Invesco Ltd. Acquires 398,459 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,957,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,459 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $312,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINS. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

PINS opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.45. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 719,147 shares of company stock valued at $39,289,056 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

