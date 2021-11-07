Invesco Ltd. Acquires 42,132 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.00% of AutoZone worth $320,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,702.53.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,817.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,677.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,573.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,844.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $30.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

