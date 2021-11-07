Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,721,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,083 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.83% of TE Connectivity worth $367,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.39 and a twelve month high of $159.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

