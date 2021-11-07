Invesco Ltd. Has $338.01 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $338,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Amundi acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,097,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,975,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 769.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after buying an additional 1,872,333 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 35.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,640,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $210,842,000 after buying an additional 1,738,315 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.95 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

