Invesco Ltd. Has $352.67 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,823,207 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $352,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 244,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

HDB opened at $71.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

