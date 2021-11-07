Invesco Ltd. Sells 407,307 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 407,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $397,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 95,323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after buying an additional 325,327 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $403.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

