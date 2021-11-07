Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Trading Up 2.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) was up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 100,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,013,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 98.70% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $48,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

