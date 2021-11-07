Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will announce sales of $125.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.97 million. Invitae reported sales of $68.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $483.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $494.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $690.12 million, with estimates ranging from $672.09 million to $715.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $539,692.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,771. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. 2,306,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,744. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66. Invitae has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.