IoTeX (IOTX) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $968.01 million and approximately $90.20 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 41.2% higher against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.87 or 0.00381454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00050442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.03 or 0.00240116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00100459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011470 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004461 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

