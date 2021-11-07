Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

Shares of IOVA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,988. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.71.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.91.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

