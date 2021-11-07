Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IOVA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.91.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.71. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,408.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 101,473 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

