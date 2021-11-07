Ipsidy (AUID) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AUID stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. Ipsidy has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74.

Ipsidy Company Profile

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

