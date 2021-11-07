iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Announces Earnings Results

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

IRTC stock traded down $9.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.96. 792,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.38. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iRhythm Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of iRhythm Technologies worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.70.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

