ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.30 Million

Equities analysts expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to report sales of $129.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.50 million and the lowest is $127.30 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year sales of $520.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $515.90 million to $525.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $683.05 million, with estimates ranging from $667.00 million to $696.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on IS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,946. ironSource has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $12.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17.

ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

