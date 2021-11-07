ironSource (NYSE:IS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Tigress Financial

Equities researchers at Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of IS stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.17. ironSource has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $187,956,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,066,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,960,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,525,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,950,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

