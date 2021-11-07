iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 49.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,745 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,234,000 after buying an additional 795,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,749,000 after buying an additional 787,185 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,409,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,649,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,682,000.

STIP stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.12. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.02 and a twelve month high of $107.15.

