iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 199.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 185.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 304.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 102,806 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period.

JKL stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.07. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

