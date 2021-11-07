iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 731.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 736,454 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $56,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.77. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

