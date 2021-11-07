iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $27,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.88. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

