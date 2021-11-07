iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

IWV opened at $278.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $204.85 and a twelve month high of $279.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.16.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

