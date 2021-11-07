iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 0.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,467,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $100,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,030 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,422,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,335,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,142 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

