Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 33,500 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

