Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 161.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,876 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59.

