Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Lowers Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 652.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,967 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 29.4% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 707,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,253,000 after buying an additional 160,528 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 268.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after buying an additional 513,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 684.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after buying an additional 524,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MasTec by 213.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,693,000 after buying an additional 331,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

MTZ opened at $93.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

